Edmonton passes budget with 0% tax increase: ‘It wasn’t easy… We did our best’

In a 12-1 vote, Edmonton councillors passed the 2021 budget which, for the first time in 24 years, won’t include a tax increase.

“We know people are hurting and that’s why zero per cent is the right decision,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“We’ve heard from residents, businesses and partner organizations that they’re feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact.

“In the end, council and administration worked together to achieve a zero per cent tax levy — the lowest since 1997. Tweet This

“We did this while also ensuring we are able to keep investing in assets and services that will allow Edmonton to emerge, post-COVID, a healthy, urban and climate-resilient city that supports a prosperous metro region. In other words, to advance the City Plan we passed earlier this week,” Iveson said.

The difficult budget debate wrapped late Friday morning.

“These are challenging times,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said. “Reduced revenue and increased expenses and this budget reflects that.

“We’re not going make everyone happy with this budget but we did our best. Tweet This

“It wasn’t easy,” she added, thanking all the branches, including the library, that tightened their budgets.

“We all came together to make this budget possible. We also heard from the public about the value of some of the services we offer… We also heard about the financial situations of some of our residents,” Esslinger said.

“Did we get it right? I’m not sure. But we did our best. And we’ll work together to adjust if we made mistakes.” Tweet This

Initially, a 3.2 per cent tax increase was proposed, with nearly $57 million in reductions. Initial budget recommendations suggested the closure of several community amenities but council unanimously voted to keep pools at Oliver, Scona and Eastglen, as well as the arenas at Oliver and Tipton, open for 2021.

The budget will result in some cuts, including more than 300 positions within the city which will be eliminated.

Councillor Mike Nickel was the sole “no” vote on the budget.

