Cardboard cutout of 11-year-old boy receives tongue-in-cheek $10,000 ticket for breaking curfew

Provincial police are not pulling punches when it comes to enforcing the provincewide curfew, even going as far as ticketing 11-year-old Matthew Stephen-Gauthier.

Well, actually, officials issued the infraction to Matthew’s nearly life-size cutout, which stands at the end of the driveway of his family’s Ile-Bizard home.

“Once I heard there was a $10,000 ticket on cardboard Matthew, I said, ‘Oh my god,'” Matthew said.

Three nights into the province wide #curfew and already hundreds of tickets issued, police are not pulling punches. This cut-out of a young boy was given a $10,000 fine last night.

The family said they got a kick out of the prank jokingly saying, "the kid wouldn’t listen." #MTL pic.twitter.com/a8iJVT8IQL — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) January 12, 2021

Three nights into the curfew and already hundreds of tickets issued, this one was obviously not real.

Written by hand in black marker, police left the exorbitant $10,000 fine with the jumping poster boy, affectionally known as ‘Flat Matthew,’ for being outside past the 8 p.m. curfew.

“The kid just wouldn’t come in,” mother Sebrina Jones-Gauthier said.

The two police officers, tongue-in-cheek, took pictures with the rebellious curfew breaker with smiles behind their masks.

“We had a fun time. They even flashed their light,” Jones-Gauthier said.

She hoped to spark some joy in dark times by placing the sign outside as a clever, fun way to bring a smile to local law enforcement.

“I wanted to give them a laugh and a smile at night, and say thank you because I appreciate what they do for the community,” Jones-Gauthier said.

The owner of a graphic design company, Jones-Gauthier created the cutout of her son for one of Matthew’s friends’ birthday parties, which he could not attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Matthews says he knew it was a joke but added that he doesn’t make enough in allowance to cover the fee.

SPVM police aren’t strangers to ticket pranks.

In January 2018, a life-size snow sculpture of a DeLorean was given a fine by police.

Global News reached out to the SPVM but has not received comment.

Premier François Legault announced Monday that 740 Quebecers were fined between $1,000 and $6,000 over the weekend for breaking Quebec’s curfew.

Legault has ordered people not to leave their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Feb. 8 unless authorized, in an extreme measure to cut transmission of COVID-19.