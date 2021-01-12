Menu

Canada

Cardboard cutout of 11-year-old boy receives tongue-in-cheek $10,000 ticket for breaking curfew

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 11:17 am
Click to play video 'Nobody’s safe from curfew tickets – not even (cardboard) children' Nobody’s safe from curfew tickets – not even (cardboard) children
Montreal police handed a cardboard cutout a very tongue-in-cheek ticket for being outside after Quebec’s nightly curfew.

Provincial police are not pulling punches when it comes to enforcing the provincewide curfew, even going as far as ticketing 11-year-old Matthew Stephen-Gauthier.

Well, actually, officials issued the infraction to Matthew’s nearly life-size cutout, which stands at the end of the driveway of his family’s Ile-Bizard home.

“Once I heard there was a $10,000 ticket on cardboard Matthew, I said, ‘Oh my god,'” Matthew said.

Story continues below advertisement

Three nights into the curfew and already hundreds of tickets issued, this one was obviously not real.

Written by hand in black marker, police left the exorbitant $10,000 fine with the jumping poster boy, affectionally known as ‘Flat Matthew,’ for being outside past the 8 p.m. curfew.

Trending Stories

“The kid just wouldn’t come in,” mother Sebrina Jones-Gauthier said.

The two police officers, tongue-in-cheek, took pictures with the rebellious curfew breaker with smiles behind their masks.

Read more: Coronavirus — Quebec police issue 740 tickets across province on first weekend of curfew

“We had a fun time. They even flashed their light,” Jones-Gauthier said.

She hoped to spark some joy in dark times by placing the sign outside as a clever, fun way to bring a smile to local law enforcement.

“I wanted to give them a laugh and a smile at night, and say thank you because I appreciate what they do for the community,” Jones-Gauthier said.

The owner of a graphic design company, Jones-Gauthier created the cutout of her son for one of Matthew’s friends’ birthday parties, which he could not attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews says he knew it was a joke but added that he doesn’t make enough in allowance to cover the fee.

Read more: Montreal police pranked by a car snow sculpture

SPVM police aren’t strangers to ticket pranks.

In January 2018, a life-size snow sculpture of a DeLorean was given a fine by police.

Global News reached out to the SPVM but has not received comment.

Read more: Montreal family who received curfew tickets argue they should’ve been considered exceptions

Premier François Legault announced Monday that 740 Quebecers were fined between $1,000 and $6,000 over the weekend for breaking Quebec’s curfew.

Legault has ordered people not to leave their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Feb. 8 unless authorized, in an extreme measure to cut transmission of COVID-19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaIle-BizardCurfewPolice tickets$10000 finecurfew ticketscut out boycurfew ticektsmatthew stephen Gauthier11 yearold boy ticketed.Sebrina jones Gauthier
