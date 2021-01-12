Menu

Crime

Police release photo of man they want to speak to in Kitchener robbery investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to as they investigate a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say on Saturday at around 12:35 a.m., a man entered a store on King Street East and picked up some merchandise.

He then went to the counter and police allege he flashed a knife at the clerk.

Police say the clerk was uninjured as a result of the encounter.

The suspect is described as white and around 40 years of age. He was wearing a black bandana over his face, a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood, blue jeans and black Nike running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

