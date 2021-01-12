Police release photo of man they want to speak to in Kitchener robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to as they investigate a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say on Saturday at around 12:35 a.m., a man entered a store on King Street East and picked up some merchandise.

He then went to the counter and police allege he flashed a knife at the clerk.

Police say the clerk was uninjured as a result of the encounter.

The suspect is described as white and around 40 years of age. He was wearing a black bandana over his face, a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood, blue jeans and black Nike running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477