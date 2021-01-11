Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins in Chipman, Alta. double homicide

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 8:47 pm
Click to play video 'Murder trial begins in 2017 double homicide northeast of Edmonton' Murder trial begins in 2017 double homicide northeast of Edmonton
WATCH: A jury murder trial began Monday for Ray Nickerson, 39, who is accused with fatally shooting his neighbour Terry Sutton, 39, and Sutton's best friend Jason Williams, 40, in the village of Chipman on April 2, 2017. Sarah Ryan has the details.

A judge and 13 jurors heard evidence Monday on the first day of a three-week trial connected to the deaths of 40-year-old Jason Williams and 39-year-old Terrance Sutton.

The men’s bodies were found just in front of Sutton’s neighbour’s house, in Chipman, Alta., northeast of Edmonton.

Both Williams and Sutton had been fatally shot — one in the head, the other in the abdomen.

RCMP arrested and charged 36-year-old Raymond Nickerson, the neighbour, with two counts of second-degree murder.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

READ MORE: Man accused in Chipman murders appears in court; victims’ neighbours come to show support

Giving instructions to the jury, Justice Eric Macklin said the defence will be arguing that Nickerson acted in self defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Normally a jury consists of 12 people, but a 13th has been brought in during the pandemic, in case anyone cannot attend for health reasons.

Trending Stories

The Crown told the jury the crime occurred after a dispute about fireworks the victims launched for Sutton’s wife’s birthday.

The first RCMP officer on scene, Const. Michael Gaines, was the first witness to be called by the Crown.

He described gruesome injuries sustained by both victims.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate double homicide northeast of Edmonton

When he arrived, he said Sutton’s wife was crying while holding a towel to his abdomen, attempting to stop the bleeding.

Once he got inside the Nickerson home, Gaines said he found a pump-action shotgun on the kitchen counter.

The Crown’s second witness, Cpl. Jennifer Crown, another RCMP officer, said she found shotgun shell casings in Nickerson’s pocket when she arrested him shortly after.

The Crown said it will be bringing forward a number of witnesses, including Sutton’s wife and son, the medical examiner and a blood stain pattern expert.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCourtSecond Degree MurderTrialAlberta JusticeLaw CourtsAlberta CourtChipmanAlberta law courtJason WilliamsRaymond Nickersonterrance suttonDouble homidice in Chipman
Flyers
More weekly flyers