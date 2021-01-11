2 in hospital following single-plane crash near Archerwill, Sask.

Two men are in hospital dealing with serious injuries following a single-plane crash that took place near Archerwill, Sask., on Saturday morning.
Greenwater RCMP says it happened about nine kilometres west and six kilometres north of Archerwill shortly before 10 a.m.
Police believe weather conditions were a factor as there was extreme fog and frost at the time of takeoff.
Its initial investigation shows the two occupants were trapped inside the plane.
The Archerwill Fire Department, Rose Valley and Naicam EMS and STARS air ambulance also attended the crash.
The two men, 58 and 52 years old, were removed from the plane and taken to hospital.
RCMP continue to investigate.
