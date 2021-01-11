Menu

Canada

2 in hospital following single-plane crash near Archerwill, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 4:36 pm
Two men aged 58 and 52 were safely extracted from the plane and were taken to hospital for what were described as serious injuries.
Two men aged 58 and 52 were safely extracted from the plane and were taken to hospital for what were described as serious injuries. File / Global News

Two men are in hospital dealing with serious injuries following a single-plane crash that took place near Archerwill, Sask., on Saturday morning.

Greenwater RCMP says it happened about nine kilometres west and six kilometres north of Archerwill shortly before 10 a.m.

Read more: Mishap involving catering truck and plane causes flight delays at Regina airport

Police believe weather conditions were a factor as there was extreme fog and frost at the time of takeoff.

Its initial investigation shows the two occupants were trapped inside the plane.

Trending Stories

The Archerwill Fire Department, Rose Valley and Naicam EMS and STARS air ambulance also attended the crash.

Read more: Small plane hits SUV in dramatic video of highway emergency landing

The two men, 58 and 52 years old, were removed from the plane and taken to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate.

