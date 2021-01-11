Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brandon Alexander (37) tackles Edmonton Eskimos' Alex Taylor (33) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, May 31, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brandon Alexander (37) tackles Edmonton Eskimos' Alex Taylor (33) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension.

Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers and QB Zach Collaros agree to restructured contract

The Orlando, Fla., native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton.

Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg.

Read more: Recovered from COVID-19, Jackson Jeffcoat signs new deal with Blue Bombers

The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron.

Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all-star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions.

