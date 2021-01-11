Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension.

Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers and QB Zach Collaros agree to restructured contract

The Orlando, Fla., native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton.

The team has agreed to terms with American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. 📝 » https://t.co/7gwJQrQWTh#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/xjgPDMfpD4 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron.

Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all-star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions.