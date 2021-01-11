Hamilton reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, Niagara says 471 new cases tied to backlog

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two more deaths with one connected to a long-term care home (LTCH).

The city has seen 7,474 total cases in the past year and has 202 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The two deaths included a person over the age of 80 and another in their 70s.

Public health reported that one of the two was connected to a case at The Meadows LTCH in Ancaster.

The home has been in an outbreak since Dec. 16 and now has three deaths among 37 total cases reported at the facility.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped for a second day in a row moving from 1,546 on Sunday to 1,490 on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The case rate in Hamilton went up on Monday to 155 per 100,000 from the 150 reported on Sunday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told the city’s board of health on Monday that the city’s reproduction number, which tracks the average number of secondary cases generated by an index case, remains high at 1.16.

“A number above one means the outbreak is continuing to grow, a number below one means we can get this outbreak under control,” Richardson told the board.

There are 38 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 11, which includes 27 institutions, six community agencies, four workplaces and a daycare.

There are 110 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths at LTCHs

Halton Region reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and new deaths at two long-term care homes.

Public health has recorded 7,064 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Active cases dropped on Monday to 688 compared to the 755 reported on Sunday. Burlington has 224 active cases as of Jan. 11 while Halton Hills has 53, Milton with 225 and Oakville with 186.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health reported two more deaths with one tied to the outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown. The LTCH now has 16 deaths and a total of 151 COVID-19 cases from an ongoing outbreak that began on Dec. 4.

The other death is a first for Post Inn Village in Oakville. The outbreak at the LTCH involves just two people and began on Jan. 7.

The region has had 133 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 37 total outbreaks and 16 active institutional outbreaks after adding one more on Sunday at the Allendale LTCH in Milton.

Niagara Region reports 471 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

On Monday, Niagara Public Health reported 471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its the region’s single highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s active cases also made a large jump from 1060 as of Sunday to 1438 as of Jan. 11.

In a social media post, public health says the large number involves 388 cases that were a part of a backlog that tied the agency up amid a recent spike in testing.

“With the recent increase in cases and need to follow-up with all of them, we have struggled to also review the large number of daily new test results,” the agency said.

“The small number of lab results not reviewed each day has progressively grown over the last couple of weeks, creating a large backlog,” public health said in its statement.

The region has 50 active outbreaks, 29 are at health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and seven in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including six in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Story continues below advertisement

Two outbreaks at the St.Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 11 active cases as of Sunday.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 74 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Eighty-four of the region’s 196 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 5,675 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region now has 193 active cases as of Jan. 11, and 1,121 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood Village also having three positive cases among residents.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,147 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 10 new cases on Monday.

Read more: Online coronavirus vaccine tool estimates when Canadians will get their shots

The region now has 197 active cases with five people receiving hospital care.

Public health reported a new outbreak at the Wee Watch private daycare in Brantford.

Brant now has five on-going institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and Wee Watch.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement