31 residents received incorrect COVID-19 results, says Hamilton lab

Send this page to someone via email

A number of incorrect results from late December COVID-19 testing in the Hamilton-area have led to apologies and some follow-ups with 31 people, according to a spokesperson from the Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program (HRLMP).

In a release on Sunday, a spokesperson from St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton revealed the inaccurate tests and said all those who received results by mistake have been contacted.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact on those who have received incorrect test results,” said Dr. Marek Smieja, interim chief of HRLMP.

The tests in question were gathered from Hamilton, Burlington, and the surrounding areas over two days on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Sixteen people who were initially told they were negative for COVID-19 were later told they were actually positive after the mistake was discovered. The other 15 initially received a positive result but later told they were negative.

Story continues below advertisement

“All individuals who received incorrect test results have been contacted by Public Health or an infectious diseases physician to provide guidance,” the lab said in its release.

To date, the HRLMP has performed more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests for the Hamilton-area and is handling around 2,500 tests daily.

The lab initiative is a joint program operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Hamilton Health Sciences.

Hamilton reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, recording 79 on Saturday and another 42 on Sunday.

The city has seen 7,319 total cases in the past year and has 200 COVID-19-connected deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health reported four new deaths on the weekend, all on Saturday involving people over 80.