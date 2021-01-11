4 million masks bought from Saskatoon company for Saskatchewan schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is buying four million masks from a Saskatoon-based company for schools across the province.

The province also bought 18,000 face shields from Benchmark Personal Protective Equipment for use by staff members.

“Our government is pleased to support Saskatchewan-based personal protective equipment suppliers while protecting students, school staff and families,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said Monday in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with the education sector to identify how we can best support their school-based needs.”

Delivery of both the masks and shields starts this week to Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions and 26 independent schools.

“Benchmark PPE is extremely proud to be able to manufacture these critical PPE items in Saskatoon,” said Justin Stuart, a business developer at Benchmark Personal Protective Equipment.

“It is of the utmost importance to keep students and staff in schools safe while in the classroom.”

This is the third shipment of masks and personal protective equipment being shipped to schools that have been purchased by the Saskatchewan government.

The province said 8.4 million masks have previously been distributed along with 28,000 face shields purchased from an Ontario-based company.

The Saskatchewan government currently has a tender out for 210,000 non-medical face masks.

The tender closes on Jan. 14 and officials said the reusable masks are expected to be delivered directly to school divisions and independent schools by the end of January.

