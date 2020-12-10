Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Province allocates $37.5 million to Saskatchewan schools in 2nd round of funding

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 11:10 am
Saskatchewan announced $37.5 million in approved funding on Thursday to help keep staff and students safe in schools.
Saskatchewan announced $37.5 million in approved funding on Thursday to help keep staff and students safe in schools. Getty Images

Schools across the province are getting more financial help to combat issues surrounding the coronavirus, as the Saskatchewan government announced its second round of funding under its Safe Schools Plan on Thursday.

The province is allocating $37.5 million for schools across Saskatchewan from its $150-million COVID-19 contingency fund for education.

Read more: Sask. announces $51 million in 1st round of COVID-19 school division funding

“Our more than $37-million funding commitment, which is in addition to the $51 million we approved in the fall, will provide divisions with the resources necessary to keep our schools safe,” Minister of Education Dustin Duncan said.

“This funding will provide for additional cleaning supplies, supports for online learning and the more than 400 staff that have been hired through the first phase of funding.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The second round of funding has been approved for 51 applicants throughout Saskatchewan’s school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.

Read more: Saskatchewan receives $74.9M in federal funding for safe reopening of schools

Of the funding, $5.2 million will be used for sanitization practices, $7.2 million is being used to purchase equipment and furniture, $21 million will be used to strengthen remote learning tools, $2.6 million will be put toward technology upgrades, while $1.5 million will be used for mental health supports and supervision requirements.

Some $26 million remains in the COVID-19 contingency fund and will be made available on March 1 through an application process.

— More to come.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces $51 million in 1st round of COVID-19 school division funding' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces $51 million in 1st round of COVID-19 school division funding
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces $51 million in 1st round of COVID-19 school division funding – Sep 8, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newssaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan Governmentsaskatoon coronavirusregina COVID-19Safe Schools PlanSchool funding
Flyers
More weekly flyers