Province allocates $37.5 million to Saskatchewan schools in 2nd round of funding

Schools across the province are getting more financial help to combat issues surrounding the coronavirus, as the Saskatchewan government announced its second round of funding under its Safe Schools Plan on Thursday.

The province is allocating $37.5 million for schools across Saskatchewan from its $150-million COVID-19 contingency fund for education.

“Our more than $37-million funding commitment, which is in addition to the $51 million we approved in the fall, will provide divisions with the resources necessary to keep our schools safe,” Minister of Education Dustin Duncan said.

“This funding will provide for additional cleaning supplies, supports for online learning and the more than 400 staff that have been hired through the first phase of funding.”

The second round of funding has been approved for 51 applicants throughout Saskatchewan’s school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.

Of the funding, $5.2 million will be used for sanitization practices, $7.2 million is being used to purchase equipment and furniture, $21 million will be used to strengthen remote learning tools, $2.6 million will be put toward technology upgrades, while $1.5 million will be used for mental health supports and supervision requirements.

Some $26 million remains in the COVID-19 contingency fund and will be made available on March 1 through an application process.

— More to come.

