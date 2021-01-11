Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in theft at Douro-Dummer residence in December 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of items at a home in Douro-Dummer Township in late December 2020.

On Dec. 29, officers investigated a theft reported at a home on Parkhill Road East just outside Peterborough’s city limits, police said. Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, a suspect entered three unlocked vehicles and stole a leaf blower, a Dewalt radio and a purple backpack containing personal belongings, police said.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Police urge those with tips to call 705-742-0401, the police non-emergency line 888-310-1122, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough – Dec 22, 2020