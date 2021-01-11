Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in theft at Douro-Dummer residence in December 2020

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 9:37 am
Peterborough County OPP seek the identity of this man in a theft investigation in December.
Peterborough County OPP seek the identity of this man in a theft investigation in December. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of items at a home in Douro-Dummer Township in late December 2020.

On Dec. 29, officers investigated a theft reported at a home on Parkhill Road East just outside Peterborough’s city limits, police said. Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, a suspect entered three unlocked vehicles and stole a leaf blower, a Dewalt radio and a purple backpack containing personal belongings, police said.

Read more: Online tip leads to arrest in baseball hat theft from Peterborough store: police

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Trending Stories

Police urge those with tips to call 705-742-0401, the police non-emergency line 888-310-1122, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough' Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough
Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough – Dec 22, 2020
