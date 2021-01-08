Online tip leads to arrest in baseball hat theft from Peterborough store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Peterborough man faces charges after baseball hats were reported stolen last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday police received an online report about a theft of baseball hats from a convenience store on Aylmer Street on New Year’s Day.

As a result of the investigation and help from the public, police identified a suspect, which led to an arrest later Thursday.

Donald Thibault, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with theft under $5,000 along with failure to comply with two probation orders with the condition to keep the peace as well as be of good behaviour.

The accused was released on an undertaking. He will make his first court appearance in Peterborough on Feb. 4, police stated on Friday.

The police service encourages the public to submit non-emergency calls online any time via the service’s reporting website.

