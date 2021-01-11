Coronavirus outbreak at Saskatoon restaurant was potential superspreader event: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak at a Saskatoon restaurant is being described by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) as a potential superspreader event.

The outbreak at Crackers Restaurant on Pinehouse Drive was declared by the SHA on Jan. 8.

The health authority said an infectious person was at the restaurant between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2021.

As of Sunday, the SHA said it has identified 16 positive COVID-19 cases and said there is a significant risk for potential second-generation spread.

Individuals who were at the restaurant on any of the listed dates must immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the day of exposure, the SHA said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone developing symptoms should call HealthLine 811, their doctor or nurse practitioner, health officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The SHA said anyone who has been in contact with public health as part of the investigation should continue to follow the directions they were provided.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

Those individuals who were at the restaurant and are now past the 14-day infectious period should still call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Health officials said while individuals may no longer be infectious, if they were COVID-19 positive, it will appear on the test result and assist them in determining if further contact tracing is required.

The SHA said people should also notify anyone they were in close contact with during the 14-day period following their exposure.

1:33 Municipalities of Saskatchewan president caught travelling to Hawaii Municipalities of Saskatchewan president caught travelling to Hawaii

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.