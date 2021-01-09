Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died on Friday due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) released the information on Saturday.

CSC said it is the fourth federally sentenced inmate to die after testing positive for the virus.

“CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions,” said a news release posted on the Canadian government website on Saturday.

“We also work closely and collaboratively with local public health partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

The inmate’s next-of-kin has been notified. CSC said the coroner has been called in and will compete a review of the inmate’s death.