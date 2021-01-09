Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies due to COVID-19

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 3:56 pm
An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died on Friday as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.
An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died on Friday as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19. Thomas Porter / The Canadian Press

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died on Friday due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) released the information on Saturday.

Read more: 24 inmates at Saskatchewan Penitentiary test positive for COVID-19

CSC said it is the fourth federally sentenced inmate to die after testing positive for the virus.

“CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions,” said a news release posted on the Canadian government website on Saturday.

Read more: Inmates, organizations concerned as COVID-19 takes hold in Saskatchewan Penitentiary

“We also work closely and collaboratively with local public health partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

The inmate’s next-of-kin has been notified. CSC said the coroner has been called in and will compete a review of the inmate’s death.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanCanadian GovernmentSask COVID-19InmateInmate DeathSaskatchewan Penitentiaryprince albert newsPA
