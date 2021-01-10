First COVID-19 cases detected on Musqueam reserve

Send this page to someone via email

The Musqueam Indian Band has issued a “stay in place” guideline after confirming the first cases of COVID-19 on its reserve lands.

The band did not say how many people had contracted the virus, but in a video update posted Thursday, Chief Wayne Sparrow said it was a “household.”

“I want to stress to our band members to be calm, patient, we have an excellent plan put in place,” he said.

The Musqueam reserve lies between southwest Vancouver and the Fraser River.

In a notice posted to the band’s website, members were asked to stay home except for work, school, medical appointments or food and water, while contact tracing is underway.

“We knew Musqueam was not invincible to this pandemic, and while the last 10 months have been difficult, we have been steadily preparing for this moment,” reads the notice.

The band is also urging people to avoid all social activities, and instead do activities like socially-distanced walks.

“As a community, we must re-confirm our commitment to protecting our elders and most vulnerable residents by upholding the provincial health orders, which are extended to Feb. 5, 2021,” it said.

