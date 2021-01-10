Alberta records 811 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 12 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Alberta Health reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, as well as 12 additional fatalities related to the disease, including a woman in her 30s.

The additional 811 cases came from 12,302 tests performed on Jan. 9, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 6.6 per cent.

The latest data showed there were 794 people in hospital as of Jan. 9, 128 of whom were in intensive care.

There was a decrease in active case numbers provincially from the previous day, with Alberta now sitting at 14,116.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,052 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to Alberta Health, 44,994 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the province as of Saturday, which works out to 1,017 doses per 100,000 of the population.

Six of the deaths reported Sunday were in the Edmonton Zone, including a woman in her 30s whose case included comorbidities.

Three men in their 80s were also among the fatalities in the zone. All three cases included comorbidities. The three men were linked to outbreaks at Miller Crossing Care Centre, Chartwell Heritage Valley and Virginia Park Lodge.

A woman in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre whose case included comorbidities and another woman in her 60s whose case did not include any known comorbidities also passed away in connection to the virus.

There were two deaths in the Calgary Zone: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Both cases were linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe and both included comorbidities.

There were two deaths in the Central Zone: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, with both cases including comorbidities.

There were also two deaths linked to the virus in the North Zone: a man in his 80s connected to the outbreak at Sunnyside Manor in St. Paul and a man in his 60s connected to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Centre. Both cases included comorbidities.

The 12 deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9.

A total of 1,284 Albertans have now died from COVID-19.

The first case of the South African variant in Canada was detected in Alberta on Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the news on social media.

I know any new case is concerning, but we are actively monitoring for these variants & working to protect the public’s health. Our current measures in place for #COVID19AB are protective against this variant, so we must all keep staying safe & protecting each other. (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 8, 2021

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said the person was a recent traveller and was in quarantine, and there was no evidence of community spread.

Four cases of the UK strain of COVID-19 also have been reported in Alberta as of Jan. 9. All are travel related.

On Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta students who have chosen to learn in-person would head back to class Monday, as originally planned. All other COVID-19 public health measures that are in place will remain in place until at least Jan. 21, the premier added.

Kenney said Albertans and businesses will be given at least one week’s notice prior to any changes that will affect them, “so they have time to plan.”