Alberta records 989 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

On Saturday, Alberta recorded an additional 989 new cases of COVID-19, plus 31 additional fatalities related to the disease.

There was an increase in active case numbers provincially, with Alberta now sitting at 14,437 currently active cases. Saturday’s numbers show there have been just 149 additional recoveries over the last 24 hour period.

The additional 989 cases come from 13,540 tests performed on Jan. 8, equaling a provincial positivity rate of just over seven per cent.

There are now 827 people in hospital, 132 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 1,272 Albertans have now died from COVID-19.

We have seen encouraging signs but the spread is still high. Let’s keep the momentum going by continuing to follow the current measures in place, as well as all other public health guidance. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 9, 2021

The 31 deaths announced Saturday happened over a range of dates from Dec. 6 to Jan. 8.

Sixteen of the deaths were in Edmonton zone, 11 were in Calgary zone, three were in Central zone, and one was in North zone.

The majority of deaths were people in their 80s and 90s who were connected to long-term care outbreaks.

Saturday’s update comes just one day after the province confirmed a new variant of COVID-19 — the South African variant — had been confirmed for the first time in Canada in Alberta.

The province has also confirmed four cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

Alberta remains under strict restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

Those include include a ban on in-person dining and limit grocery and retail stores to 15 per cent of their fire capacity. These restrictions, which went into place on Dec. 13, also forced the closure of personal services like gyms and hair salons.

Premier Jason Kenney said earlier this week they will now be in place until at least Jan. 21, 2021.

