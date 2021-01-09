Menu

Investigations

One person dead after a collision in Mississauga: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 10:14 pm
1 person dead and another sent to hospital after a collision in Mississauga.
1 person dead and another sent to hospital after a collision in Mississauga.

Peel Police say one person has died and another has been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a collision in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Centre and Glen Erin Drives just before 9:00 p.m.

Peel paramedics tell Global News, one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Road closures in affect are on Erin Centre and Glen Erin Drives through Plantation Place.

 

