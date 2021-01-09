One person dead after a collision in Mississauga: police

Peel Police say one person has died and another has been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a collision in Mississauga on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Centre and Glen Erin Drives just before 9:00 p.m.
Peel paramedics tell Global News, one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Road closures in affect are on Erin Centre and Glen Erin Drives through Plantation Place.
