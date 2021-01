Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

2:27 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to require people entering from New Brunswick to quarantine for 14 days

According to Public Health, two of the new cases are in Central Zone, one of which is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.“The person is self-isolating, as required,” said health officials.The third case is in Eastern Zone and is also related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, according to the province.The person is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, with health officials saying that the student lives on campus and has been self-isolating, as required.“We can see from our case numbers that Nova Scotians and university students returning to our province are doing a good job following the public health protocols and orders,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.“I thank everyone for staying vigilant. This is how we contain the virus and protect the health of our fellow citizens.”“As we see more cases among post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia, it serves as a reminder of the importance and effectiveness of our public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere other than Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are being encouraged to visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven, or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.