Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 2:20 pm
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and said 31 active cases remain in the province.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 125,637 tests. There have been 440 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital, and 409 cases are now resolved.

According to Public Health, two of the new cases are in Central Zone, one of which is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.“The person is self-isolating, as required,” said health officials.READ MORE: St. Francis Xavier University reports 2nd case of COVID-19 SaturdayThe third case is in Eastern Zone and is also related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, according to the province.The person is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, with health officials saying that the student lives on campus and has been self-isolating, as required.“We can see from our case numbers that Nova Scotians and university students returning to our province are doing a good job following the public health protocols and orders,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.“I thank everyone for staying vigilant. This is how we contain the virus and protect the health of our fellow citizens.”
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to require people entering from New Brunswick to quarantine for 14 days' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to require people entering from New Brunswick to quarantine for 14 days
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to require people entering from New Brunswick to quarantine for 14 days
“As we see more cases among post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia, it serves as a reminder of the importance and effectiveness of our public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere other than Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are being encouraged to visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven, or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsNova Scotiacovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
