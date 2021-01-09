Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario expands list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at Queen's Park on Saturday

TORONTO — Ontario is expanding the list of essential workers eligible to receive emergency childcare.

The announcement comes as thousands of students attend school remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the expanded list at a rare weekend news conference this morning.

Workers now eligible for childcare include Canada Post employees, staff with the RCMP or Canada Border Services, court services staff, power workers and those providing services to the homeless.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Lecce says childcare will also be available for education staff who are required to attend school in-person to teach students who cannot learn remotely.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ontario residents working in victims services, providing frontline services with children’s aid societies or intervenor services for the deaf and deafblind are also among those on the list.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, the province announced schools across southern Ontario would not be returning to in-person classes on Monday as planned, but would instead continue attending classes remotely until at least Jan. 25.

The move was prompted by soaring case numbers that have seen Ontario record more than 3,000 new infections per day for weeks.

The province recorded 3,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 40 related deaths.

Click to play video 'Ontario hospitals told to get ready for out-of-region patients as COVID-19 cases rise' Ontario hospitals told to get ready for out-of-region patients as COVID-19 cases rise
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario EducationOntario Emergency Child Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers