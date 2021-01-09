Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 9

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Ontario expands list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care

Ontario is expanding the list of essential workers eligible to receive emergency child care.

The announcement comes as thousands of students attend school remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the expanded list at a rare weekend news conference Saturday morning.

Workers now eligible for child care include Canada Post employees, staff with the RCMP or Canada Border Services, court services staff, power workers and those providing services to the homeless.

Read more: Ontario expands list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 3,443 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

1,070 were in Toronto

548 were in Peel Region

303 were in York Region

166 were in Durham Region

78 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 3,400 new cases, 40 deaths

Ontario reported 3,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 211,837.

Forty additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,922.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 178,224 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of 72,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,439,303 tests and 61,228 remain under investigation.

23 more deaths in long-term care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,952 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 23 compared to Friday.

There are currently 228 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of four.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press