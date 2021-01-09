Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 9

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Lecce announces extension of child care benefits for front-line workers' Coronavirus: Lecce announces extension of child care benefits for front-line workers
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Saturday announced that Ontario would be extending emergency and free child care for front-line workers for another two weeks.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Ontario expands list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care

Ontario is expanding the list of essential workers eligible to receive emergency child care.

The announcement comes as thousands of students attend school remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the expanded list at a rare weekend news conference Saturday morning.

Workers now eligible for child care include Canada Post employees, staff with the RCMP or Canada Border Services, court services staff, power workers and those providing services to the homeless.

Read more: Ontario expands list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,443 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 1,070 were in Toronto
  • 548 were in Peel Region
  • 303 were in York Region
  • 166 were in Durham Region
  • 78 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports more than 3,400 new cases, 40 deaths

Ontario reported 3,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 211,837.

Forty additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,922.

Meanwhile, 178,224 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of 72,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,439,303 tests and 61,228 remain under investigation.

23 more deaths in long-term care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,952 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 23 compared to Friday.

There are currently 228 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of four.

Click to play video 'Ontario hospitals told to get ready for out-of-region patients as COVID-19 cases rise' Ontario hospitals told to get ready for out-of-region patients as COVID-19 cases rise
— With files from The Canadian Press

