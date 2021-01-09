Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Multi-transport truck collision closes Highway 1 between Hope and Boston Bar

By John Copsey Global News
Global News

A serious crash closed Highway 1 in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar Friday evening.

RCMP tell Global News at about 5:10 p.m., two transport trucks collided, possibly head-on, along a stretch of the Fraser Canyon, about 10 kilometres north of Yale.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C.’s police watchdog investigating

Global News
Global News. Global News

The impact of the collision sent one of the trucks into the path of a train.

Trending Stories

Three people have been taken to hospital.

One is in serious condition, and the other two are in stable condition.

DriveBC says crews remain on scene as of midnight, and no detour is available. The estimated time of re-opening of Highway 1 is not known.

Read more: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating crash on Highway 1 that leaves 2 in critical condition

Click to play video 'Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads' Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads – Oct 17, 2019

.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHighway 1TrainClosedFraser CanyonYaleTransport TrucksHope Boston Bar
Flyers
More weekly flyers