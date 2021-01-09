Multi-transport truck collision closes Highway 1 between Hope and Boston Bar

A serious crash closed Highway 1 in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar Friday evening.
RCMP tell Global News at about 5:10 p.m., two transport trucks collided, possibly head-on, along a stretch of the Fraser Canyon, about 10 kilometres north of Yale.
The impact of the collision sent one of the trucks into the path of a train.
Three people have been taken to hospital.
One is in serious condition, and the other two are in stable condition.
DriveBC says crews remain on scene as of midnight, and no detour is available. The estimated time of re-opening of Highway 1 is not known.
