4 people sent to hospital after crash along Coquitlam-New Westminster border

A bad crash along the Coquitlam-New Westminster border has sent four people to hospital Sunday morning. Two of the four are in critical condition.
BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to Highway 1 eastbound near the Brunette Overpass just after 9 a.m.
Footage from the scene shows several ambulances and first responders who blocked off the area to traffic.
One vehicle was knocked into a ditch while the other has been completely destroyed.
It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.
Sunday’s crash comes after two collisions on Boxing Day. A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond late Saturday afternoon and a collision in Langley between two vehicles on Boxing Day afternoon has sent two people to hospital.
More to come…
Comments