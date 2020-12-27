Menu

Traffic

4 people sent to hospital after crash along Coquitlam-New Westminster border

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 2:17 pm
A crash along the Coquitlam-New Westminster border has sent four people to hospital.

A bad crash along the Coquitlam-New Westminster border has sent four people to hospital Sunday morning. Two of the four are in critical condition.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to Highway 1 eastbound near the Brunette Overpass just after 9 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows several ambulances and first responders who blocked off the area to traffic.

Read more: Langley collision sends 2 to hospital on Boxing Day

One vehicle was knocked into a ditch while the other has been completely destroyed.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.

Read more: Female pedestrian killed in Richmond crosswalk collision

Sunday’s crash comes after two collisions on Boxing Day. A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond late Saturday afternoon and a collision in Langley between two vehicles on Boxing Day afternoon has sent two people to hospital.

More to come…

