4 people sent to hospital after crash along Coquitlam-New Westminster border

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A bad crash along the Coquitlam-New Westminster border has sent four people to hospital Sunday morning. Two of the four are in critical condition.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to Highway 1 eastbound near the Brunette Overpass just after 9 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows several ambulances and first responders who blocked off the area to traffic.

Read more: Langley collision sends 2 to hospital on Boxing Day

One vehicle was knocked into a ditch while the other has been completely destroyed.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.

Read more: Female pedestrian killed in Richmond crosswalk collision

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s crash comes after two collisions on Boxing Day. A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond late Saturday afternoon and a collision in Langley between two vehicles on Boxing Day afternoon has sent two people to hospital.

1:05 Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads – Oct 17, 2019

More to come…