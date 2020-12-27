Female pedestrian killed in Richmond crosswalk collision

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Boxing Day, Richmond RCMP were called to the collision at a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Number 2 Road near Andrews Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP say the driver is co-operating with police, and speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the fatal collision.

Constable Kenneth Lau of Richmond RCMP has a word of caution for drivers during the still-busy Holiday season.

“This is typically the type of season where the sets early, and the weather’s often inclement,” said Lau. “I understand that drivers often have a place to go and are rushing to the scene, but just be mindful of the pedestrians on the road. Look both ways as you approach an intersection, as you approach a more crosswalk, and just make eye contact with people who may be crossing, just to confirm if they are or they aren’t.”

No further information is available about the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

