Multiple pedestrians struck in dangerous day on wet Metro Vancouver roads

Darkness and heavy rain contributed to create a dangerous day on Metro Vancouver’s roads on Friday.
Multiple people were taken to hospital after being struck by motorists around the region.
At least two people were struck in Surrey.
In one incident, a collision at 134th Street and 93A Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. left a pedestrian in serious condition.
A 69-year-old woman was later struck near 144th Street and 32nd Avenue.
Both drivers stayed at the scene.
And in Vancouver, two pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle involved in a crash at Cambie and Yukon streets mounted the sidewalk and struck them.
Police said both divers in that incident also stayed at the scene and were cooperating.
Surrey RCMP issued a warning Friday for drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road amid poor conditions.
