Multiple pedestrians struck in dangerous day on wet Metro Vancouver roads

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Darkness and heavy rain contributed to create a dangerous day on Metro Vancouver’s roads on Friday.

Multiple people were taken to hospital after being struck by motorists around the region.

At least two people were struck in Surrey.

In one incident, a collision at 134th Street and 93A Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. left a pedestrian in serious condition.

1:48 Two drivers sentenced for death of teenaged pedestrian in Burnaby Two drivers sentenced for death of teenaged pedestrian in Burnaby – Sep 24, 2020

A 69-year-old woman was later struck near 144th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers stayed at the scene.

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after Surrey accident

And in Vancouver, two pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle involved in a crash at Cambie and Yukon streets mounted the sidewalk and struck them.

Police said both divers in that incident also stayed at the scene and were cooperating.

Surrey RCMP issued a warning Friday for drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road amid poor conditions.