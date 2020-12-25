RCMP seeking witnesses after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Surrey on Christmas Day

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Christmas Day.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the collision in the 6700 block of King George Boulevard at 12:33 p.m. by BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS).

BC EHS told Global News it had dispatched three ambulances to the scene and had transported one patient in critical condition.

RCMP later confirmed that the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries and that they were speaking with the driver involved.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the investigation, or has dashcam footage showing the driving behaviour of the vehicle prior to the incident, to contact them at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 20-198288.

The southbound lanes of King George Boulevard between 66th and 68th avenues were closed off for hours as investigators from the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team and integrated collision analysis and reconstruction services worked on the scene.