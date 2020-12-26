Langley collision sends 2 to hospital on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

A collision in Langley between two vehicles on Boxing Day afternoon has sent two people to hospital.

Emergency workers work to extricate a driver from one of two vehicles involved in a horrific collision at a Langley intersection Saturday afternoon. Curtis Kreklau

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Township of Langley at the intersection of 256th Street & 16th Avenue in South Aldergrove.

The force of the collision between an SUV and a sedan sent both heavily damaged vehicles into a ditch.

One driver was airlifted to hospital in serious condition; the second driver sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency workers work to extricate a driver from one of two vehicles involved in a horrific collision at a Langley intersection Saturday afternoon. Curtis Kreklau

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

16th Ave will be closed for an extended period of time between 248th Street and 256th Street while RCMP investigate.

