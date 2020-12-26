Langley collision sends 2 to hospital on Boxing Day

A collision in Langley between two vehicles on Boxing Day afternoon has sent two people to hospital.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Township of Langley at the intersection of 256th Street & 16th Avenue in South Aldergrove.
Read more: Driver receives 2 years in jail for crash that left B.C. girl with permanent brain damage
The force of the collision between an SUV and a sedan sent both heavily damaged vehicles into a ditch.
One driver was airlifted to hospital in serious condition; the second driver sent to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
16th Ave will be closed for an extended period of time between 248th Street and 256th Street while RCMP investigate.
Comments