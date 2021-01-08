4 people escape house fire in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were able to make it out safely after a fire at a duplex in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called at around noon to a home in the Southview neighbourhood.

David Turple said he was driving by when he saw the fire.

“I seen smoke pouring out so I stopped. I come back in reverse and I ran out of my truck to see what I could do for them,” Turple said. “Black smoke coming out of the top suite… It covered this whole street, pure black. I couldn’t even see.”

He called 911 and as he was still on the phone, firefighters arrived on scene.

All four people who were in the house at the time were able to make it out, including Madison Williams. She was sleeping in the basement of the home when she woke up to a “weird smell.”

Story continues below advertisement

“When I opened my eyes there was a fire in the closet right in front of me, so I just ran upstairs to make sure everyone else was out. Tweet This

“I called for one guy, he tried going downstairs and the smoke was already coming through the house,” Williams said.

Turple let Williams and another woman sit in his truck to stay warm. They escaped the house with just the clothes on their backs.

“All I had was a tank top on, a lady gave me her coat to wear. An older gentleman let us into his truck to warm up and someone else went to go grab us coffees.

“We’re so thankful because I don’t know what we would do without them. Tweet This

“It’s freezing out there. Neither one of us has shoes on,” Williams said.

Turple said he was just doing what any human would do.

“They were grateful, very grateful, to help them out,” he said. “I just feel bad for them with this COVID-19 going on.”

Williams said fire crews told her they would have to remain out of the house for at least 24 hours. They’re not sure where they’ll go.

Story continues below advertisement

“She doesn’t have anywhere to go, I don’t have anywhere to go. I don’t think the other two have anywhere to go,” she said.

“I’m just scared, anxious. I never want to wake up to anything like that. I never would have imagined waking up to that.” Tweet This

While she described waking up to a fire “terrifying,” she added she’s happy everyone is OK.

EMS confirms no one was transported to hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were called around noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2020 to a home in the Southview neighbourhood. Global News Fire crews were called around noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2020 to a home in the Southview neighbourhood. Jerry Favero, Global News Fire crews were called around noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2020 to a home in the Southview neighbourhood. Jerry Favero, Global News

Advertisement