Canada

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate jumps in December

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 12:52 pm
Statistics Canada reported Friday Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate in December was 7.8 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent in November.
Statistics Canada reported Friday Saskatchewan's unemployment rate in December was 7.8 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent in November. AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, File

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate shot up almost a full percentage point in December 2020.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the province’s unemployment rate last month was 7.8 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent in November.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate rises in November

It is the second consecutive month the rate went up, after dropping to 6.4 per cent in October, the lowest point the rate has been since the start of the pandemic.

The federal agency said employment fell by 6,700, led by losses in full-time work.

Job losses were felt in most industries, StatCan said, including agriculture, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing.

Story continues below advertisement

Gains were reported in wholesale and retail trade, and in professional, scientific and technical services.

StatCan reported the highest unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group at 14.2 per cent — 22.7 per cent for men and 10.6 per cent for women.

Read more: Canada sheds 63K jobs in December, first decline since April

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 8.6 per cent in December as StatCan said the economy lost 63,000 jobs.

Statistics Canada said its report was a snapshot of the labour market conditions as of the week of Dec. 6 to 12.

The agency noted additional public health measures implemented by many provinces since then will likely be reflected in January’s labour force numbers.

— WIth a file from The Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Unemployed Indigenous workers disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 economy compared to non-Indigenous' Unemployed Indigenous workers disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 economy compared to non-Indigenous
Unemployed Indigenous workers disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 economy compared to non-Indigenous – Nov 3, 2020
