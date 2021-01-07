Menu

Canada

Coronavirus outbreak declared at Kemptville Retirement Living

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 4:48 pm
A staff member at a Kemptville retirement home has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting outbreak protocols at the home.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kemptville retirement home.

According to the health unit, a staff member at Kemptville Retirement Living has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: One-third of Ontario’s long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Public health says enhance infection control measures have been put in place, and that it is monitoring the outbreak.

“We are working diligently with health authorities, staff members and residents to ensure the safety of all concerned. Our team members are working dedicatedly and with total commitment to contain this outbreak, and we are so proud of their continuous efforts,” a statement from the retirement home said.

This is currently the only COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The health unit said it will not be updating numbers of the outbreak, and will let the facility communicate any further spread to the community.

There are 45 active cases of the virus in the region, with one person in hospital. The area’s death toll now stands at 53.

