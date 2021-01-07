Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

N.S. premier says RCMP must improve emergency alert protocols after gunman arrested in Amherst

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2021 2:46 pm
Click to play video 'N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst' N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst
While there is relief tonight that the alleged shooter is now in custody, a Nova Scotia MLA says an emergency alert was needed when it was known the suspect's vehicle was found in that province. Callum Smith has more.

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the RCMP must change how it alerts the public to dangerous incidents.

McNeil made the comment Thursday as more questions arose about why it took more than three hours for the Mounties to request a provincewide Alert Ready message on Wednesday to warn residents about a gunman at large in northern Nova Scotia.

Read more: New Brunswick shooting suspect arrested by N.S. RCMP

The premier says the Mounties must “fix their protocols.”

Provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey also weighed in, saying the Mounties have to “compress the time” it takes for them to get Alert Ready messages prepared for distribution by the provincial Emergency Management Office.

Trending Stories

McNeil repeatedly stressed that once the EMO had received the text message from the RCMP at 11:35 a.m., it took only seven minutes for the agency to transmit the message to TV, radio and wireless devices across the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'N.B. man arrested in Amherst after 12-hour manhunt' N.B. man arrested in Amherst after 12-hour manhunt
N.B. man arrested in Amherst after 12-hour manhunt

The shooting suspect, who had fled from New Brunswick on Tuesday, remained at large for almost 19 hours before he was arrested Wednesday by police in Amherst. N.S.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaStephen McNeilNova Scotia RCMPALERTPremier Stephen McNeilMark FureyEmergency alertAlert ReadyNova Scotia emergency alertNova Scotia Alert Ready
Flyers
More weekly flyers