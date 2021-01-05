Menu

Crime

Shooting incident outside of Riverview High in N.B. under control: mayor

By Karla Renic Global News
Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B. Global News

The mayor of Riverview, N.B., tells Global News that RCMP responded to a shooting incident outside of a high school and the situation is now under control.

Mayor Ann Seamans says a shooting incident at Riverview High was reported on early Tuesday evening. She says the RCMP told her the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and that there is no danger to the public.

“They didn’t feel that there was any danger to our citizens, and that was my main concern,” Seamans says.

However, she says the RCMP are advising caution in the area, until more details are provided.

Read more: RCMP charges 3 officers in Moncton with obstruction of justice

As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Seamans was not informed by the RCMP whether any of the school’s students or staff were involved in the incident.

RCMP tweeted minutes later that one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News’ Shelley Steeves was at the scene, and reports that nearby residents heard a shot.

Steeves says sources believe the shot in question may have came from a pellet-style gun, but this has not been confirmed by RCMP.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and will update this article with more information.

Click to play video 'RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman' RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman
RCMP provide details of 2011 bulletin about Nova Scotia gunman
