Canada

Alberta physician dead from COVID-19: health minister

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 7, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video 'Hundreds of Alberta doctors pen letter asking why COVID-19 unit staff aren’t priority for vaccine' Hundreds of Alberta doctors pen letter asking why COVID-19 unit staff aren’t priority for vaccine
More than 200 Alberta doctors have signed a letter written to Health Minister Tyler Shandro calling for vaccination priority for health-care workers on COVID-19 units. Kim Smith reports.

Alberta’s health minister says a doctor was among the dead from COVID-19 in the numbers reported to Alberta Health on Wednesday.

While the doctor didn’t contract COVID at work, Tyler Shandro said all Albertans feel the physician’s loss.

“(W)e know physicians are on the front lines every day, working hard to battle the physical and emotional toll of this pandemic,” the minister said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

“Their expert care, deep compassion and tireless leadership is one of the finest examples of public service.”

Read more: Alberta health-care worker dies of COVID-19

The doctor’s death comes just days after it was confirmed two other health-care workers in the province have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The first death was announced Monday morning and, on Monday night, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees issued a statement and identified the person who died as Joe Marie (Jing) Corral, a health-care aide at Bethany Riverview continuing-care facility in Calgary.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 claims life of Calgary health-care worker who friends say ‘died a hero’' COVID-19 claims life of Calgary health-care worker who friends say ‘died a hero’
COVID-19 claims life of Calgary health-care worker who friends say ‘died a hero’

Coral left behind a son in Edmonton and a daughter in Burnaby, B.C. He died Dec. 28.

Read more: Coronavirus: 3rd Ontario personal support worker dies from COVID-19

The second health-care worker death was announced on Tuesday. That person hasn’t been identified, but Shandro said it was a woman in her 50s who lived in the Edmonton zone.

Click to play video 'Alberta health minister announces 2nd health-care worker death from COVID-19' Alberta health minister announces 2nd health-care worker death from COVID-19
Alberta health minister announces 2nd health-care worker death from COVID-19

No further details were provided in the news release on Thursday as to who the physician who died was.

