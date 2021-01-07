Alberta physician dead from COVID-19: health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister says a doctor was among the dead from COVID-19 in the numbers reported to Alberta Health on Wednesday.

While the doctor didn’t contract COVID at work, Tyler Shandro said all Albertans feel the physician’s loss.

“(W)e know physicians are on the front lines every day, working hard to battle the physical and emotional toll of this pandemic,” the minister said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The doctor’s death comes just days after it was confirmed two other health-care workers in the province have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The first death was announced Monday morning and, on Monday night, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees issued a statement and identified the person who died as Joe Marie (Jing) Corral, a health-care aide at Bethany Riverview continuing-care facility in Calgary.

Coral left behind a son in Edmonton and a daughter in Burnaby, B.C. He died Dec. 28.

The second health-care worker death was announced on Tuesday. That person hasn’t been identified, but Shandro said it was a woman in her 50s who lived in the Edmonton zone.

No further details were provided in the news release on Thursday as to who the physician who died was.

