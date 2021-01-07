Peterborough woman charged with assault after dispute with neighbour in apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing an assault charge after police say a verbal dispute with a neighbour escalated Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers were called to a Parkhill Road West apartment building after a woman called claiming a neighbour assaulted her after asking her neighbours to be quiet.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person. The victim received minor injuries but did not require medical attention, police said.

Laura Thackeray, 23, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21, police said.

