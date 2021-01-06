Man charged after fleeing from Peterborough County OPP during traffic stop on Hwy. 115: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces several charges including flight from police following an incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough early Tuesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:45 a.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on Hwy. 115.

Police allege the driver fled at a high rate of speed and exited the highway at Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Officers soon found the vehicle but say the driver had fled the scene on foot. The driver was identified and was located and arrested on Tuesday evening.

Terry Amos, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 9, OPP said Wednesday.