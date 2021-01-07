New Brunswick reports 24 new coronavirus cases, outbreaks at 2 residential facilities, 1 school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 after back-to-back days of record-setting case numbers in the province.

The province said five of those cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), two cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), seven cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), five cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and another five in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, said health officials.

“The current situation is the worst we have seen so far during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We have managed to overcome all previous COVID-19 events through the co-operative efforts of staff, partner organizations and the general public. This experience guides us now. We must all do our part to meet the challenge facing us.”

Outbreak at two adult-residential facilities

Public Health has also declared an outbreak at Fundy Manor II, a 28-bed special care home in Hillsborough, and at Parkland Riverview’s Canterbury Hall, a 60-bed special care home in Riverview.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at each facility, Public Health said it started an investigation at both facilities.

“Contact tracing has commenced and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will conduct testing of the facility’s residents and staff today,” said Public Health in a statement.

Case at Bessborough School

The province also announced that a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Bessborough School in Moncton on Wednesday.

“Students stayed home [Thursdsay] for an operational response day and staff will contact families directly should there be any other impact on learning,” said Public Health.

According to the province, if students or staff have been in close contact with this case, they will be notified by Public Health through contact tracing.

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

So far, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 717, and 577 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 130.

One patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of Thursday, 157,265 tests have been conducted.

0:36 Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s COVID-19 situation is ‘relatively grim,’ says province’s top doctor Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s COVID-19 situation is ‘relatively grim,’ says province’s top doctor

“We are facing a serious situation in our province and must continue to act quickly and decisively to protect New Brunswickers,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a statement.

“While it is easy to focus on the negative at a time like this, I encourage everyone to think about the steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and the steps others are taking to protect you. We will get through this by working together and supporting one another.”

Shephard said at a COVID-19 briefing that it’s “impossible” to completely stop travel in and out of the province, but says New Brunswickers can work to stop the virus from getting in.

