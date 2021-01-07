Police close Deerfoot Trail after pedestrian killed in southeast Calgary Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency crews responded to Deerfoot Trail and 11 Street S.E. on Wednesday night after a pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle.

Calgary EMS told Global News the man died on scene after being struck as he was clearing debris off the road that had fallen from his vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police closed southbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail S.E. between Glenmore Trail and Southland Drive.

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, SB Deerfoot Tr and 11 St SE. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/YXOUZ5KUl9 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement