Traffic

Police close Deerfoot Trail after pedestrian killed in southeast Calgary Wednesday night

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 1:20 am
According to Calgary EMS, a man in his 60s was struck and killed by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail S.E. as he cleared debris off the road that had fallen from his vehicle.
Emergency crews responded to Deerfoot Trail and 11 Street S.E. on Wednesday night after a pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle.

Calgary EMS told Global News the man died on scene after being struck as he was clearing debris off the road that had fallen from his vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police closed southbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail S.E. between Glenmore Trail and Southland Drive.

