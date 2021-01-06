West Vancouver councillor latest to admit international travel during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A West Vancouver city councillor is the latest to confirm they travelled internationally over the winter holidays, despite COVID-19 restrictions and travel advisories.

Coun. Peter Lambur told Global News in a statement that he travelled to Big Sur, Calif., with this wife to see his six-month old granddaughter for the first time.

“Our travels complied with all Provincial protocols and precautions and Govt. of Canada rules and travel advisories,” he said.

“Our plan included voluntary testing for COVID-19 three days prior to departure … Masks were worn and social distancing was maintained throughout the journey and including onboard an aircraft with very few passengers.”

Read more: Victoria mayor says city council has no power to discipline travelling councillor Sharmarke Dubow

Lambur added that his son and daughter-in-law had been self isolating prior to his arrival, and that he has been quarantining since his return to B.C. on Dec. 31.

The revelation comes after a week of public outcry over politicians taking holiday vacations outside of Canada, while most Canadians stayed at home and cancelled holiday plans due to public health orders.

Neither Canada nor British Columbia has banned international travel, but both have advised against it in the strongest possible terms.

Earlier this week, Victoria city councillor Sharmarke Dubow was forced to apologize after it emerged he’d travelled to Somalia over the holidays.

Provincial ministers in Ontario and Alberta were forced to resign their cabinet portfolios over sunny holiday travel, while a number of MLAs and federal MPs have also faced outcries.