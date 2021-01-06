Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at satellite health facility in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at their Satellite Health Facility (SHF) in downtown after seven people tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the outbreak is on the third floor and involves five patients and two staff members who are now in isolation.

“We are currently testing all health care workers on the floor as well as any staff who may have spent prolonged periods of time there,” said Tom Perry from HHS public relation department.

The hospital’s third floor is closed for admissions and to visitors, except for compassionate grounds.

The temporary facility was announced and opened in October at Effort Square on King Street East near Catharine Street in a joint venture between St. Joseph’s Hamilton hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences.

The satellite hospital is handling overflow amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. It provides space for patients who are between hospital care and long-term care homes as well as those awaiting transfer to a community-based location.

The satellite facility is a part of a province-wide funding initiative of $741 million to address service backlogs across Ontario.

There are currently 27 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 6, which includes 20 institutions, five community agencies, one workplace and one daycare.

The city has four hospital units in outbreaks, two at Hamilton General on Barton and a pair at the Juravinski hospital on the Mountain.

The combined number of cases in the Hamilton General outbreaks is 15, involving 13 staff and 2 patients.

Juravinski had as many as five outbreaks at one point in December. Total cases at that hospital are 118 among 60 patients, 51 staff cases and seven others who have visited the hospital.

A surge in the B3 unit was declared over on Tuesday.

Hamilton has 1,641 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

There are 87 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.