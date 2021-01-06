Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as new outbreaks at a shelter and health facility.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped from 1,714 on Tuesday to 1,641 on Wednesday. The city’s case rate also dropped from 168 per 100,000 to 161.

Public health reported just one new death on Wednesday, a person over 80, and adjusted numbers to come in line with changes in reporting with some active outbreaks.

Shalom Village now has 19 deaths connected with the coronavirus after adjustments to its reporting methods were made on Tuesday.

The CEO of Shalom Village said some recent “discrepancies” in daily statistics were the result of “varying schedules, timelines and staffing.”

Ken Callaghan says the home will now provide updates on the outbreak three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“We know that these discrepancies can cause undue stress for residents and their loved one’s and this will help us to provide the best possible information to you, and hopefully eliminate, any undue worry or concern,” Callaghan said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

To date, the nursing home has had 184 total cases in an outbreak that started on Dec. 9. One hundred residents, 81 staff and 3 visitors tied to the home have been infected with the virus.

The city also reported one death at the St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence which has had 32 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak was declared on Christmas Day.

There is also one death at Hamilton General Hospital which has now had eight COVID-19 cases since Dec. 28.

Hamilton has 191 deaths connected to the pandemic that began in March 2020.

There are 27 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 6, which includes 20 institutions, five community agencies, one workplace and one daycare.

Two new outbreaks include Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough and a Good Shepard boys school on Mary Street in Central Hamilton. Both are reporting single cases with staff members.

The city has seen 6,866 total cases during the pandemic. There are 87 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths tied to two care homes

Halton Region reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four deaths.

The region has 759 active cases as of Jan. 6, with Burlington accounting for 261 cases, Halton Hills with 76, Milton with 239 and Oakville with 183.

Public health reported four more deaths connected to two ongoing outbreaks at a pair of long-term care homes.

Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown now has 14 coronavirus-related deaths adding three more as of Jan. 6. There have been 128 COVID-19 cases since their outbreak began on Dec. 4.

Wyndham Manor also added one death on Wednesday and now has 21 tied to COVID-19. The LTCH in Oakville is now into day 78 of its outbreak. The facility has 145 reported cases since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 21.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks and 19 institutional outbreaks.

The region added two new surges at Chartwell’s Sheridan Home and Sunrise Senior Living of Oakville. The region also closed two outbreaks at a pair of retirement homes in Burlington, Chartwell Christopher Terrace and Pearl and Pine.

The outbreak at Chartwell Brant Centre added five more coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The LTCH now has 19 cases.

Public health has recorded 6,579 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 127 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 29 deaths.

As per the health authority’s policy, no detail on the deaths was released.

The region’s active cases dropped for a second straight day to 947.

Niagara Health is reporting that 83 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region has 44 active outbreaks, 24 of which are institutional — St. Catharines and Niagara Falls have the most institutional outbreaks with eight each.

The latest outbreak was declared at the Pleasant Manor LTCH in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 238 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 28 COVID-19-related deaths.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 61 cases among 34 residents and 27 staff members. The home has had nine deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Seventy-one of the region’s 171 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,595 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports nine new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region now has 154 active cases as of Jan. 6, and now has 1,020 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The region has five institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewood Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Norview Lodge in Simcoe.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has had 1,031 COVID-19 positive cases since the pandemic began, with 24 more cases added Wednesday.

The region now has 168 active cases with five people receiving hospital care.

Brant has four institutional outbreaks including three in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens and St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre.

The other outbreak is in Paris at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home.

Outbreaks at Our Lady of Providence Elementary, St. John’s College and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre were declared over on Tuesday.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.