New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday, a day after reporting the largest single-day case spike in the province since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will also be joining Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, at the press briefing.

“A new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in New Brunswick,” said Russell on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, New Brunswick has stepped back into the orange COVID-19 recovery phase, as recommended by Public Health.

The briefing will be streamed live on our website.

More to come…

1:20 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan