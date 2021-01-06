Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 1:24 pm
Click to play video ''
New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday, a day after reporting the largest single-day case spike in the province since the pandemic began.

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday, a day after reporting the largest single-day case spike in the province since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 27 new coronavirus cases, all zones returning to orange phase

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will also be joining Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, at the press briefing.

“A new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in New Brunswick,” said Russell on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, New Brunswick has stepped back into the orange COVID-19 recovery phase, as recommended by Public Health.

The briefing will be streamed live on our website.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan' Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to transition back to orange level of COVID-19 recovery plan
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaNew Brunswick
