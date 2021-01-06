Menu

Crime

2 Calgary men with previous convictions facing child pornography charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
The Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit alleges two men were in contact with teenage girls in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit alleges two men were in contact with teenage girls in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Two Calgary men with previous sex offences involving minors are facing new charges, police said Wednesday.

A news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says the Internet Child Exploitation Unit alleges two men were communicating with teenage girls in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read more: 26 Albertans facing 63 charges after province-wide child pornography investigation

Police have identified two underage victims so far, but believe there are more.

A Calgary home was searched on Oct. 26 and two people were arrested. Since then, forensic analysts have been going through computers and other electronic devices seized from the home.

Click to play video 'Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic' Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic – Apr 21, 2020

Police said recovered data led to the theory there are more victims.

“It is a troubling realization that we don’t know how many victims are out there,” Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew with ICE said. “However, we are hoping they have the courage to come forward and help prevent other girls from falling prey.”

Read more: 4 Medicine Hat men arrested on child pornography charges: ICE Unit

Cody Neubecker, 34, and Gareth Wilson, 32, are each facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, as well as possessing and accessing child pornography and breach of a probation order.

Cody Neubecker, 34, was charged related to sexual incidents involving teenage girls.
Cody Neubecker, 34, was charged related to sexual incidents involving teenage girls. Facebook

Neubecker is facing an additional charge of child luring, while Wilson is also charged with making child pornography.

The investigation began in September after ALERT said it received a tip about suspicious online activity.

Sexual Assault, Child Pornography, ICE, ALERT, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Calgary child pornography arrest, Cody Neubecker, Gareth Wilson
