2 Calgary men with previous convictions facing child pornography charges

Two Calgary men with previous sex offences involving minors are facing new charges, police said Wednesday.

A news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says the Internet Child Exploitation Unit alleges two men were communicating with teenage girls in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Police have identified two underage victims so far, but believe there are more.

A Calgary home was searched on Oct. 26 and two people were arrested. Since then, forensic analysts have been going through computers and other electronic devices seized from the home.

Police said recovered data led to the theory there are more victims.

“It is a troubling realization that we don’t know how many victims are out there,” Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew with ICE said. “However, we are hoping they have the courage to come forward and help prevent other girls from falling prey.”

Cody Neubecker, 34, and Gareth Wilson, 32, are each facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, as well as possessing and accessing child pornography and breach of a probation order.

Cody Neubecker, 34, was charged related to sexual incidents involving teenage girls. Facebook

Neubecker is facing an additional charge of child luring, while Wilson is also charged with making child pornography.

The investigation began in September after ALERT said it received a tip about suspicious online activity.

