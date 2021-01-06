Menu

Crime

Two men charged following attempted armed robbery at London LCBO: police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 6, 2021 10:52 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two London men are facing a long list of charges following an attempted robbery involving a firearm, police say.

Police say a suspect entered the LCBO at the corner of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break a glass display case with bottles of alcohol inside, discharging a firearm in the process. After being unable to gain access to the case, the suspect fled the store in a waiting vehicle, police say.

Read more: Suspects claimed to be police during home invasion-style robbery: London polic

Several people were inside the business at the time, but no one sustained injuries during the incident, police report.

After receiving a description of the suspect vehicle, police say they located a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan in the area of Oxford Street and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Two suspects were arrested without incident.

Read more: Suspect in Cayuga home invasion arrested in London: Ontario Provincial Police

While searching the suspects, police say they found two loaded firearms, one of which was reported stolen in March 2020.

Two London men, Michael Baraniak, 35, and Justin Christopher Norman Laforet, 38, have been charged with armed robbery, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime, among other firearm-related charges.

Police say Baraniak has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless handling of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for an offence.

Laforet has also been charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in London court Wednesday.

