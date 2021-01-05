Menu

Crime

Suspect in Cayuga home invasion arrested in London: Ontario Provincial Police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 6:15 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Townsend, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with a home invasion investigation that started in mid-November, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The arrest comes a little over nine weeks after a suspect entered a home on Munsee Street North in Cayuga, Haldimand County and restrained a victim to complete a robbery, say investigators.

Just after 5:a.m. on Nov. 16, the suspect walked through an insecure door, subdued the victim and took jewelry, cash plus various hunting and fishing knives before fleeing.

Read more: 1 dead in police-involved shooting near Niagara-on-the-Lake: SIU

The uninjured victim was able to free themselves and call 9-1-1 from a neighbour’s house.

Trending Stories

OPP say the 45-year-old accused was arrested by police in London on Monday and is facing multiple charges, including robbery using a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected

