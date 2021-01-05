Suspect in Cayuga home invasion arrested in London: Ontario Provincial Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Townsend, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with a home invasion investigation that started in mid-November, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The arrest comes a little over nine weeks after a suspect entered a home on Munsee Street North in Cayuga, Haldimand County and restrained a victim to complete a robbery, say investigators.

Just after 5:a.m. on Nov. 16, the suspect walked through an insecure door, subdued the victim and took jewelry, cash plus various hunting and fishing knives before fleeing.

The uninjured victim was able to free themselves and call 9-1-1 from a neighbour’s house.

OPP say the 45-year-old accused was arrested by police in London on Monday and is facing multiple charges, including robbery using a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected

