1 dead in police-involved shooting near Niagara-on-the-Lake: SIU

The province’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation in an area just south of Niagara-on-the-Lake after a police-involved shooting that left one man dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not revealed details of what transpired around 3:p.m on Tuesday in an area surrounded by vineyards and winemaking businesses.

Police presence in the area of Line 3 and the Niagara Parkway in Niagara on the Lake for an active investigation. The SIU will be involved. Line 3 is closed at Concession 1. The Niagara Parkway is closed at 2 Line and Line 4. We ask the public to stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/1EvtSnUqxV — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 5, 2021

NRPS says there is a heavy police presence and that Line 3 at Concession as well as the Niagara Parkway between Line 2 and Line 4 have all been closed for an investigation.

More to come…

