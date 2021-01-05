1 dead in police-involved shooting near Niagara-on-the-Lake: SIU

The province’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation in an area just south of Niagara-on-the-Lake after a police-involved shooting that left one man dead.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not revealed details of what transpired around 3:p.m on Tuesday in an area surrounded by vineyards and winemaking businesses.
NRPS says there is a heavy police presence and that Line 3 at Concession as well as the Niagara Parkway between Line 2 and Line 4 have all been closed for an investigation.
