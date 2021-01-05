Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 dead in police-involved shooting near Niagara-on-the-Lake: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation in an area just south of Niagara-on-the-Lake after a police-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Read more: Police in Niagara Falls search for suspect tied to ‘targeted’ daytime shooting

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not revealed details of what transpired around 3:p.m on Tuesday in an area surrounded by vineyards and winemaking businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

NRPS says there is a heavy police presence and that Line 3 at Concession as well as the Niagara Parkway between Line 2 and Line 4 have all been closed for an investigation.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video 'Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines' Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines
Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines – Nov 27, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Special Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara newsNiagara Parkwayconcession road niagaraline 3 niagaranaigara-on-the-lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers