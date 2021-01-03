Police in Niagara Falls search for suspect tied to ‘targeted’ daytime shooting

Police in Niagara Falls are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe is responsible for a targeted shooting in the city on Saturday morning.
Niagara Regional Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident just after 9 a.m. at an area near Jepson Street and Crysler Avenue.
The victim survived the shooting and is currently in stable condition.
Detectives say the suspect is still at large and facing seven charges connected to discharge of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
He’s believed to be six-foot-one, slender with short black hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a 2016 grey Acura TLX with Ontario plates, according to investigators.
Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009315.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
