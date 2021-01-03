Menu

Crime

Police in Niagara Falls search for suspect tied to ‘targeted’ daytime shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 6:11 pm
Police are investigating a collision in Niagara Falls that killed a pedestrian.
Police are investigating a collision in Niagara Falls that killed a pedestrian. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Falls are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe is responsible for a targeted shooting in the city on Saturday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident just after 9 a.m. at an area near Jepson Street and Crysler Avenue.

The victim survived the shooting and is currently in stable condition.

Read more: 1 dead after serious crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

Detectives say the suspect is still at large and facing seven charges connected to discharge of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He’s believed to be six-foot-one, slender with short black hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a 2016 grey Acura TLX with Ontario plates, according to investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009315.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

