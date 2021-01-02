1 dead after serious crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

Hamilton police confirm one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), Saturday afternoon.
Investigators say a 25-year-old Hamilton woman died in hospital after her Toyota sedan entered into the centre median of the roadway and hit a train bridge abutment.
The accident happened just after 3:p.m. on the RHVP between King Street and Greenhill Avenue, according to police.
Trending Stories
Collision investigators closed off southbound lanes of the parkway at Queenston Road and northbound lanes at Greenhill for several hours.
Detectives say the investigation is on-going and that no “contributing factors” have been ruled out.
Witnesses can reach out to police at 905-546-4753.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments