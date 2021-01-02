Menu

1 dead after serious crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton paramedics confirm a woman was sent to hospital with vital signs absent after a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton police confirm one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a 25-year-old Hamilton woman died in hospital after her Toyota sedan entered into the centre median of the roadway and hit a train bridge abutment.

Read more: Car goes through guard rail and over escarpment near Sherman Access

The accident happened just after 3:p.m. on the RHVP between King Street and Greenhill Avenue, according to police.

Collision investigators closed off southbound lanes of the parkway at Queenston Road and northbound lanes at Greenhill for several hours.

Detectives say the investigation is on-going and that no “contributing factors” have been ruled out.

Witnesses can reach out to police at 905-546-4753.

 

