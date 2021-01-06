Quebec set to unveil stricter lockdown rules as province adds 2,641 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,641 new cases and 47 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus as the province’s premier is expected to announce tightened lockdown measures Wednesday.

Health authorities say 13 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others were added retroactively.

The caseload stands at 217,999 — which accounts for more than one-third of Canada’s COVID-19 infections — while recoveries have topped 183,000. Since last March, the health crisis has claimed the lives of 8,488 Quebecers.

Hospitalizations related to the virus spiked once again as the province experiences an uptick similar to last spring’s. The number of patients rose by 76 for a total of 1,393.

Of those patients, 202 are in intensive care, an increase of eight from the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé expressed concern about the rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations on social media.

“The portrait of COVID-19 in Quebec is not what we would have hoped for after the holiday break,” he wrote. We must therefore redouble our efforts to curb the virus.”

When it comes to screening, Quebec conducted 31,470 tests on Monday, the day for which the most recent information is available. So far, more than five million tests have been given.

The province’s vaccination campaign saw 6,221 more doses given out Tuesday for a total of 38,984 since mid-December.

Premier François Legault will address the rapidly progressing second wave of the pandemic at 5 p.m. in Montreal. He is expected to announce tightened restrictions and extended closures to stem the tide of COVID-19.

An overnight curfew is also on the table, according to multiple reports. The province would be the first in Canada to issue one.

Quebec is currently under a partial lockdown, which began Dec. 25. All non-essential businesses and schools are closed until Jan. 11.

