Police investigate ‘financial irregularities’ at Fredericton Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A spokesperson for Fredericton Police Force confirmed that police are investigating a complaint of “financial irregularities” at the Fredericton Fire Department.

“That complaint was forwarded by management to us,” said Alycia Bartlett, public information officer.

Bartlett said she cannot provide further information since there is an investigation taking place.

More to come…

1:51 Long-standing business in Petitcodiac destroyed by fire Long-standing business in Petitcodiac destroyed by fire – Oct 27, 2020

Advertisement