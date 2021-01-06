Police investigate ‘financial irregularities’ at Fredericton Fire Department

A spokesperson for Fredericton Police Force confirmed that police are investigating a complaint of “financial irregularities” at the Fredericton Fire Department.
“That complaint was forwarded by management to us,” said Alycia Bartlett, public information officer.
Bartlett said she cannot provide further information since there is an investigation taking place.
More to come…
