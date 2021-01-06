Menu

Investigations

Police investigate ‘financial irregularities’ at Fredericton Fire Department

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 8:29 am
Fredericton fire station
A Fredericton Fire station . Adrienne South/Global News

A spokesperson for Fredericton Police Force confirmed that police are investigating a complaint of “financial irregularities” at the Fredericton Fire Department.

“That complaint was forwarded by management to us,” said Alycia Bartlett, public information officer.

Bartlett said she cannot provide further information since there is an investigation taking place.

More to come…

