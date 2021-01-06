Suspected porch pirate arrested after getting stuck in snowbank in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Video posted to social media appears to show the moment a suspected porch pirate got stuck in a snowbank before being arrested in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Churchill Meadows and Erin Centre boulevards around 2:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a theft.

A video posted online to YouTube appears to show a resident open the front door of their home as someone is reaching for a package on the porch.

“That’s done, you’re done!” the person filming says.

The suspected porch pirate then runs back to their vehicle, gets inside and reverses onto a snowbank, getting stuck.

They get out of their vehicle and try to push it free, with no avail. The suspect then tries to dig out some snow from under the vehicle with his hands.

“Do you want me to get you a shovel?” the person filming says.

The person behind the camera even offers some tips to the suspected porch pirate on how to get his car unstuck. “You need to get the wheel on the ground.”

Peel police officers eventually show up and make an arrest.

“Get out of the car now,” an officer can be heard saying as they put the suspected porch pirate into handcuffs on the side of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

A police spokesperson didn’t comment on the video directly, but said they were aware of a clip circulating online.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

