Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspected porch pirate arrested after getting stuck in snowbank in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
A screenshot from a video of a suspected porch pirate attempting to steal a package from someone's front door in Mississauga.
A screenshot from a video of a suspected porch pirate attempting to steal a package from someone's front door in Mississauga. YouTube

Video posted to social media appears to show the moment a suspected porch pirate got stuck in a snowbank before being arrested in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Churchill Meadows and Erin Centre boulevards around 2:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a theft.

A video posted online to YouTube appears to show a resident open the front door of their home as someone is reaching for a package on the porch.

“That’s done, you’re done!” the person filming says.

Read more: Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera

The suspected porch pirate then runs back to their vehicle, gets inside and reverses onto a snowbank, getting stuck.

Story continues below advertisement

They get out of their vehicle and try to push it free, with no avail. The suspect then tries to dig out some snow from under the vehicle with his hands.

Trending Stories

“Do you want me to get you a shovel?” the person filming says.

The person behind the camera even offers some tips to the suspected porch pirate on how to get his car unstuck. “You need to get the wheel on the ground.”

Peel police officers eventually show up and make an arrest.

“Get out of the car now,” an officer can be heard saying as they put the suspected porch pirate into handcuffs on the side of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

A police spokesperson didn’t comment on the video directly, but said they were aware of a clip circulating online.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

Click to play video 'Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera' Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera
Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera – Dec 18, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeMississaugastealingPorch Piratepackage theftpackage stolenChurchill MeadowsErin Centre Boulevardpackage stealing
Flyers
More weekly flyers